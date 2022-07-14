Welch Group LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.88. 184,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,335. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

