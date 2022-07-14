Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.74. 201,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

