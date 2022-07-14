Welch Group LLC Sells 131 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 354,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,169. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.