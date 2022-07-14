Welch Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.33. 727,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,819,011. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.06 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.