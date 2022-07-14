Welch Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.09. 35,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.57. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

