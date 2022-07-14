Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $70.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE:CPE traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.78.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

