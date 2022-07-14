Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on F. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

