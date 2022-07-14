Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $60.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 78,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.