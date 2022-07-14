WePower Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $517,262.38 and $92.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WePower has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,508.13 or 1.00005541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

