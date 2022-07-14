Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 281.1% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,256. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

