Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $117.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.45.

WLK stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.46. 19,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,506,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 11,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 353,151 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

