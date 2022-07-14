Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $67,819,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,293. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.