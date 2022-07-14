Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Whirlpool by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

WHR stock traded down $4.15 on Thursday, reaching $159.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,983. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $188.03. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.