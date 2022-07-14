WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.74 and last traded at $57.92. 24,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 55,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.