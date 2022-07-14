Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading Down 5.9%

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.22 and last traded at $65.22. Approximately 6,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 345,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

