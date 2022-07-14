Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $20,522.51 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and approximately $240.84 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $20,522.51 or 1.00075667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00043374 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025091 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 238,782 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

