WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$192.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$182.69.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$16.68 billion and a PE ratio of 34.84. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.65 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$140.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$156.40.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.7100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

