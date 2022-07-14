Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 16.7%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 43,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 113,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
