XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 1.5%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 29,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,571,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.