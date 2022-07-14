XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 1.5%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 29,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,571,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.
XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.