Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.65

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 2276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
