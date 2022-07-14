Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) fell 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 146,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,069,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 29.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 307,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

