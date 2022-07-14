Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Up 3.4%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)
