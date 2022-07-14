Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Up to $291.70

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $291.70, but opened at $299.86. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $294.47, with a volume of 992 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 57.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

