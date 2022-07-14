ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Up 1%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 1,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

About ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

