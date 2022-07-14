Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.88 and last traded at $152.34. 87,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,980,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

