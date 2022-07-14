Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.