23,807 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $97.85. 7,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

