360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Critical Comparison

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 360 DigiTech and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 115.65%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than 9F.

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 32.31% 38.66% 17.45% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and 9F’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 0.80 $907.28 million $5.46 2.52 9F $119.49 million 1.63 -$36.86 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats 9F on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

