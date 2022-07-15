8,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Netflix makes up 11.7% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Netflix Hedge Fund Trading

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

