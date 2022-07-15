Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 705 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

MCD stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,305. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

