Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

