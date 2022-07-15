Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading 4% Higher

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 9,143,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 25,190,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.33.

Alien Metals Company Profile



Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Donovan 2 project, the Los Campos project, and the San Celso project located in Mexico; and the Elizabeth Hill project, the Munni Munni North project, and the Brockman and Hancock iron project located in Western Australia.

