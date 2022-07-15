Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading 4% Higher

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 9,143,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 25,190,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.33.
Alien Metals Company Profile
