Barclays Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $195.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,776,078. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Trading at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

