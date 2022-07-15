Analysts Set Expectations for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHH. Barclays began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.25.

NYSE:CHH opened at $110.88 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.