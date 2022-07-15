Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,694,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,838,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $170.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.