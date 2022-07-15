ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Tops $109,213.17

ANON (ANON) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $109,213.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,843.31 or 1.00038742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024397 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ANON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

