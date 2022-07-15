Antero Midstream Co. (AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 10th

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

AM opened at $9.26 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $2,587,768.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,865.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

