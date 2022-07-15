Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.26 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,952.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

