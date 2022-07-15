Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $218,493.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,157.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $38,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 384,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

