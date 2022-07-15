ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Holdings Trimmed by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ArcBest by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $43,083,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 197,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

ArcBest stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

