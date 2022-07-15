Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target Cut to €5.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €7.60 ($7.60) to €5.00 ($5.00) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.50) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.00 ($5.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AANNF stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.