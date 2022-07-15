ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 61.1% in June

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 2,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,180. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 236,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

