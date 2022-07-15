Assemble Protocol (ASM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $332,671.00

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and approximately $332,671.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,955.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

ASM is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.