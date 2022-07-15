Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 38,025 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $39,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after purchasing an additional 614,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after buying an additional 611,031 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 522,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.