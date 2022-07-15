Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aptiv by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,913,000 after acquiring an additional 923,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

