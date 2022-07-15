Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for approximately 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hologic worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after acquiring an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,346,000 after acquiring an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.39 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Trading at Hologic

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.