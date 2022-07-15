Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $30,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

