Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $20.51 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 1.50% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $51.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.