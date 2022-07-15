Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $3.83 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

