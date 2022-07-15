Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,638,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $11,750,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

